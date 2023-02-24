UrduPoint.com

China's Int'l Trade In Services Hits 459.5 Bln Yuan In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China's int'l trade in services hits 459.5 bln yuan in January

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :China's international trade in services stood at 459.5 billion yuan, or 67.6 billion U.S. Dollars, in January, official data showed on Friday.

Services exports totaled 177.4 billion Yuan last month, and services imports were at 282.

1 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 104.8 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Transport was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 143-billion-yuan trade volume, the data showed.

