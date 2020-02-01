UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Isolation Grows As Virus Toll Reaches 259

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:30 AM

China's isolation grows as virus toll reaches 259

Beijing, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :China faced deepening isolation over its coronavirus epidemic on Saturday as the death toll soared to 259, with the United States leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.

With Britain, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.

The United States toughened its stance Friday by declaring a national emergency, temporarily barring entry to foreigners who had been in China within the past two weeks.

"Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States for this time," Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

That follows similar steps by countries including Italy, Singapore, and China's northern neighbour Mongolia.

The United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations already had advised their citizens not to travel to China.

Related Topics

Russia China Germany Singapore Italy Japan United States Sweden Mongolia Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

9 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

9 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

10 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.