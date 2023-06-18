UrduPoint.com

China's JD.com Invited To Explore Pakistani Market For E-commerce, Logistic Business

Published June 18, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has met with Vice President of JD.com Yao Yanzhong and invited him to explore the Pakistani market for its e-commerce and logistics business.

In the meeting, he also felicitated the vice president of the company on the 20th anniversary of JD and its stellar growth.

"Glad to participate in the 20th anniversary of JD. com, a global leader in e-commerce. Pakistan's online National Pavilion on JD is a popular place to buy a variety of Pakistani products," he said.

He thanked the company for its support in establishing the Pakistan Pavilion on JD.com. established in December 2021. Pakistan Pavilion is now offering a variety of Pakistani products to Chinese buyers.

Later, Ambassador Haque attended the celebratory event of making the 20th anniversary of JD.com, China's famous e-commerce platform and lauded the remarkable success of JD.com over the last two decades, becoming one of the leading global e-commerce platforms with a ranking in the top 50 of Fortune 500Â Companies.

He noted that with the finalization of the recent protocols for exports of Pakistani cooked meat and cherries, these products would also be available through the Pakistan Pavilion. Ambassador also invited JD.com to set up an e-commerce platform in Pakistan which was a fast-growing consumer market.

