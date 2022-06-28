UrduPoint.com

China's Jiangsu Posts Robust FDI Growth In Jan.-May Period

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China's Jiangsu posts robust FDI growth in Jan.-May period

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The actual use of foreign direct investment (FDI) from January to May in east China's Jiangsu Province came in at 17.68 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.5 percent year on year, according to the provincial commerce department.

Jiangsu led the country in the actual use of FDI, accounting for 20.2 percent of China's total in the first five months.

The actual use of FDI in the manufacturing sector in Jiangsu stood at 6.48 billion U.S. Dollars in the period, up 56.2 percent year on year. That going to high-tech industries increased by 43.1 percent year on year, among which that in the high-tech manufacturing sector increased by 58.7 percent and that of the high-tech service industry by 27.6 percent in the period.

Jiangsu also saw its actualized FDI from the Belt and Road countries surge by 103.7 percent year on year in the period.

Related Topics

China Road January May Commerce From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

51 minutes ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

2 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.