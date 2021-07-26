UrduPoint.com
China's Jiangsu Reports 39 New COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

China's Jiangsu reports 39 new COVID-19 confirmed cases

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday reported 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection, all locally transmitted, local authorities said Monday.

The provincial health commission said 38 of the 39 confirmed cases and the one asymptomatic case were registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, while the other confirmed case was found in the city of Suqian.

Yang Dasuo, vice director of Nanjing's health commission, said at a press conference that the newly reported infections in Nanjing were all airport workers, their close contacts and secondary contacts.

By the end of Sunday, there were 85 confirmed cases (76 locally transmitted) being treated in hospitals in Jiangsu, while 31 asymptomatic cases (13 locally transmitted) were under medical observation, the commission said.

The province has reported dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, mostly in Nanjing, since 17 airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has launched a second round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing and urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

