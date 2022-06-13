UrduPoint.com

China's Jiangsu Sees Foreign Trade Jump In January-May

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China's Jiangsu sees foreign trade jump in January-May

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) --:East China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's major foreign trade hubs, saw robust foreign trade growth in the first five months of 2022, local customs authorities said Monday.

Jiangsu's import and export volume rose by 8.5 percent year on year to 2.13 trillion Yuan (about 317 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to May, accounting for 13.

3 percent of the country's total in the period, according to Nanjing customs.

Exports rose 9 percent to 1.32 trillion yuan, while imports reached 807.03 billion yuan, up 7.6 percent year on year.

In the five months, the province's trade volume with the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States, and the Republic of Korea increased by 7.4 percent, 9.6 percent, 5.2 percent, and 19.6 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

Import China European Union Nanjing United States January May From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

10 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

15 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

22 minutes ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

33 minutes ago
 Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

1 hour ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.