China's Jiangsu Sees Foreign Trade Jump In January-May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 10:31 AM

China's Jiangsu sees foreign trade jump in January-May

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:East China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's major foreign trade hubs, saw robust foreign trade growth in the first five months of 2022, local customs authorities said Monday.

Jiangsu's import and export volume rose by 8.5 percent year on year to 2.13 trillion Yuan (about 317 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to May, accounting for 13.

3 percent of the country's total in the period, according to Nanjing customs.

Exports rose 9 percent to 1.32 trillion yuan, while imports reached 807.03 billion yuan, up 7.6 percent year on year.

In the five months, the province's trade volume with the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States, and the Republic of Korea increased by 7.4 percent, 9.6 percent, 5.2 percent, and 19.6 percent, respectively.

