(@FahadShabbir)

NANJING, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :East China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province has posted steady growth in its railway and waterway freight volumes in the first three quarters of 2022, helping stabilize the supply chain and industrial chain, the local transportation department said.

The province reported over 64.6 million tonnes of railway freight and 800 million tonnes of waterway freight in the first nine months, up 7.3 percent and 14.5 percent, year on year, respectively.

Currently, Jiangsu has 89 international routes in waterway transportation, including new sea routes linking Nanjing, its capital city, with Ho Chi Minh City and Taicang City with Europe.

The province also boasts 23 China-Europe freight train routes linking its five cities with regions including Europe and Southeast Asia.

As one of China's major foreign trade hubs, Jiangsu's total import and export value rose by 9.8 percent, year on year, to 4.11 trillion Yuan (about 569 billion U.S. Dollars) during the first nine months of this year. Among the total value, exports soared to 2.61 trillion yuan, marking a 12.9-percent increase from last year, while imports reached 1.5 trillion yuan, up 4.9 percent year on year.