CHANGCHUN, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province reported seven domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Of the seven cases, two were in the provincial capital of Changchun and five others in the city of Tonghua.

All of the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for medical observation.

Authorities are tracking close contacts and secondary close contacts of the above-mentioned cases.