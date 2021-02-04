CHANGCHUN, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province reported eight new domestically transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local health authorities said Thursday.

Six of the cases were reported in the city of Tonghua, and the other two were registered in the provincial capital Changchun, according to the Jilin provincial health commission.

They have all been put under medical treatment and observation in designated hospitals, and their close contacts have been isolated, the commission said.

Also on Wednesday, 19 confirmed cases were discharged from hospital after recovery, and one asymptomatic carrier was released from medical observation.

By Wednesday, the province had 327 confirmed cases and two asymptomatic carriers under medical treatment and observation.