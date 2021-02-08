CHANGCHUN, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province reported no new confirmed or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

This is the first time no new confirmed or asymptomatic cases have been reported since Jan.

11, when the province reported four imported asymptomatic infections, according to the provincial health commission.

As of Sunday, there were 234 confirmed cases in hospitals and five asymptomatic carriers.