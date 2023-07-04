Open Menu

China's Largest Land Port Sees Record Railway Freight Volume

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

China's largest land port sees record railway freight volume

HARBIN, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:Manzhouli, China's largest land port, handled more than 10 million tonnes of imports and exports in the first half of this year, up 46.1 percent year on year, marking a record high for the period, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co.

, Ltd.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has seen robust growth in its traffic volume since the beginning of this year.

So far, it has handled a maximum of 28 trains in a single day, eight of which were outbound trains, said Liu Huichao, deputy head of the Manzhouli railway station.

