UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Largest Land Port Sees Rising Number Of China-Europe Freight Trains

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

China's largest land port sees rising number of China-Europe freight trains

HOHHOT, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Manzhouli, China's largest land port, handled a growing number of China-Europe freight trains in January, local authorities said.

A total of 331 cross-border freight trains went through the port in January, up 59.9 percent year on year, marking growth for 11 consecutive months, said the Manzhouli station under China Railway Harbin Group.

Of the total, the port handled 157 outbound trains, an increase of 27.6 percent year on year, while the number of inbound trains soared by 107.1 percent year on year to 174.

The outbound China-Europe freight trains through Manzhouli can reach 13 European countries. The imported and exported goods mainly include daily necessities, electrical products, industrial machinery, metals and agricultural products.

The global sea and air transport capacity has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the China-Europe freight trains, due to advantages such as short freight time, low price and high efficiency, have played an important role in ensuring smooth logistics and stable material supply in China and European countries.

Related Topics

China Manzhouli Harbin Price January

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Spanish Foreign Minis ..

11 minutes ago

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

16 minutes ago

Putin Points to Russia's Global Leadership in Term ..

1 minute ago

Rs 476.6 bln released for social sector uplift pro ..

1 minute ago

Virus jabs for all regardless of immigration statu ..

1 minute ago

ADC Revenue visits E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.