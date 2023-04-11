HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) --:China's largest trough solar thermal power plant, located in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, generated 330 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the 12-month period ending on March 31 this year.

Designed and built by China Shipbuilding New Power Co. Ltd.

, the 100-megawatt solar thermal power generation and storage project in Urad middle Banner passed a national acceptance examination in October 2021.

Zhu Shengguo, general manager of the power plant, said that in the first quarter of this year, the company solved a technical bottleneck concerning internal cleaning of the system in winter, when the power output increased by 19.5 million kilowatt-hours, compared with the same period last year.

The power station is currently working round-the-clock and at full capacity, and is capable of meeting the daily evening electricity demands of 300,000 households.