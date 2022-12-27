UrduPoint.com

China's Largest Ultra-deep Oilfield Produces Over 3-mln-tonne Oil, Gas Equivalent In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

China's largest ultra-deep oilfield produces over 3-mln-tonne oil, gas equivalent in 2022

URUMQI, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China's leading oil and gas producer, said on Monday that the Fuman oilfield in the Tarim Basin had so far produced 3.09 million tonnes of oil and gas equivalent in 2022.

The Fuman oilfield, China's largest ultra-deep oilfield, boasts more than 1 billion tonnes of oil and gas resources, which are mainly detected underground at 7,500 meters to 10,000 meters deep, said the company.

According to the company, the Fuman oilfield is expected to produce 5 million tonnes of oil and gas equivalent annually by 2025.

Located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tarim Basin is a significant petroliferous basin in China. The ultra-deep oil and gas resources in the basin account for more than 60 percent of the total onshore ultra-deep oil and gas resources in China, and 19 percent of the global total.

