Open Menu

China's Largest Ultra-high Voltage Cross-river Power Transmission Project Put Into Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China's largest ultra-high voltage cross-river power transmission project put into operation

NANJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:China's largest ultra-high voltage (UHV) power transmission project across the Yangtze River, the longest river in the country, was completed and put into operation Sunday.

The 500-kV power transmission project, spanning 2,550 meters across the Yangtze, stretches from the city of Taizhou to Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province, with a total length of 178 km and a total investment of over 1.5 billion Yuan (about 207.6 million U.S. Dollars), according to the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The project includes two power transmission towers measuring 385 meters high each, the tallest of their kind in the world.

It is estimated that the maximum annual power transmission of the project can exceed 26 billion kWh, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a medium-sized Chinese city.

It is expected to increase Jiangsu's cross-river power transmission capacity by 30 percent, greatly promoting the consumption of clean energy like offshore wind power in the Yangtze River Delta and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 10 million tonnes every year.

Related Topics

World Electricity China Taizhou Wuxi Sunday From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

15 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

17 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

22 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

22 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

23 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous