KUNMING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A total of 10.26 billion stems of fresh cut flowers were sold in the Kunming Dounan Flower Market in southwest China's Yunnan Province in 2021, up 25.05 percent year on year.

As a barometer of China's flower market, the market based in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan, saw its 2021 trade volume hit 11.2 billion Yuan (about 1.8 billion U.S. Dollars), up 36.8 percent year on year.

Standing as China's largest fresh cut flower market in terms of both trade volume and export value for 23 consecutive years, Dounan has become the largest fresh cut flower trading market in Asia, with a product portfolio of fresh cut flowers, bonsai, green seedlings and gardening materials. Trade can be conducted both onsite and via electronic auction services.

Currently, 40,000 of the 70,000 permanent residents in Dounan are engaged in the flower industry.