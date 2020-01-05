(@imziishan)

BEIJING, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Everbright International Limited or Group, owner of over 100 waste-to-energy projects in China has shown a keen interest in making investment in the waste management sector and providing waste processing services in Pakistan.

"We are looking forward to cooperating with local governments for garbage and domestic waste management and set up a plant as a pilot project in Pakistan," Huang Mingsheng, President, Everbright Environmental Energy (Suzhou) Limited, subsidiary of Everbright International Limited told APP on Sunday.

The company is currently operating Suzhou waste-to-energy project under a build-operate-transfer arrangement in Suzhou, a major city located in the southeastern Jiangsu Province of East China.

He expressed satisfaction over the incentive and investment-friendly environment offered by the present government to the Chinese investors under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

As at 30 June 2019, China Everbright International Limited had 106 waste-to-energy projects (including 2 operations and maintenance projects), 13 food waste treatment projects, 2 landfill leachate treatment projects, 2 methane-to-energy projects, 3 sludge treatment and disposal projects, 1 fecal treatment project and 1 fly ash landfill project, with a total investment of approximately RMB58.209 billion.

These projects have a total designed annual household waste processing capacity of approximately 36.21 million tonnes, which can generate annual on-grid electricity of approximately 11.7 billion kWh.

At the Group's waste-to-energy projects, gas emissions fully comply with relevant national standards, with the daily average level of online monitored gas emissions superior to the Euro 2010 standard.

Meanwhile, the local administration has invited the global investors at a "conference of Further Opening up in Suzhou" in the industrial areas stretched over 68.

8 kilometrs.

The opening-up has remained deep in the genes of Suzhou and been the fundamental source of the city's economic miracle", said Lan Shaomin, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and party secretary of CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee.

Groundbreaking of 30 policy measures of further opening-up attracted the most attention from attendees and analysts.

At the conference, some 556 projects were signed with a combined total investment of 735.9 billion Yuan (US$105.1 billion).

As the Foreign Investment Law came into effect on January 1 this year, China has been demonstrating to the world its commitment to further opening-up by optimizing business environment through legal approaches.

In wake of a new round of opening-up, Suzhou will strive to enhance its global competitiveness by playing a pivotal role in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Pilot Free Trade Zone. The beautiful pearl in the east, China will shine even brighter on the world stage with new vibrancy.

Located in the southeast of Jiangsu Province and bordering with Shanghai, Suzhou is one of the most dynamic cities in the Yangtze River Delta region and is recognized as the most livable city in the Chinese mainland.

The city has been at the forefront of reform and opening-up in the past 40 years and won its fame worldwide as an ideal destination for foreign investment.

In 2018, Suzhou's GDP reached 1.86 trillion yuan (US$270.68 billion), ranking seventh among all cities across China.

By the end of 2019, the foreign direct investment in the city registered US$132 billion, the third among China's large and medium-sized cities. Some 156 Fortune 500 companies have invested in more than 400 projects in Suzhou.

