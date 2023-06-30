Open Menu

China's Leading Solar Provider Commits To Optimizing PV Market In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 09:40 PM

BEIJING, June. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) ::Recently, China's leading solar solutions provider LONGi and three certification and testing institutions, including SGS (Shanghai), SGS (Qingdao), and Intertek, held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Shanghai, by which the four parties will strengthen cooperation in the fields of PSI+COC certification and testing necessary for photovoltaic modules to enter the Pakistani market.

Ali Majid, General Manager, Pakistan, LONGi Solar, attended the ceremony to sign the agreement, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

According to the agreement, the institutions will carry out standardized management of module certification and testing with LONGi. The three certification and testing institutions are consistent with the LONGi agreement, and when certifying LONGi modules whose destination country is Pakistan, the three certification and testing institutions need to obtain written testing authorization from LONGi before they can carry out product testing and certification.

The four parties will crack down on counterfeit LONGi products from the source, protecting the rights and interests of customers and ensuring the sustainable development of LONGi's panels business, and working together to build a healthy business environment for Pakistan's PV market.

Photovoltaic power generation, as the best choice to solve Pakistan's power shortage and optimize its energy structure to a great extent based on fossil fuels, while saving foreign exchange required for energy imports, has vast potential for future development.

From 2012 to 2022, LONGi produced a total of 290GW of photovoltaic products, with the cumulative output of clean electricity exceeding 1,148,287 GWh. According to the International Energy Agency's global power grid average emission factor, it is equivalent to avoiding 536 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

As for the Pakistani market, both distributed and centralized PV products have market segment demand, distributed PV systems, such as rooftop solar installations on residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, have been gaining popularity in Pakistan.

Majid mentioned that net metering policies and incentives had been introduced to promote distributed generation and allow consumers to offset their electricity bills by exporting excess power back to the grid.

"In recent years, the Pakistani government has successively formulated a number of related policies, thus the country's photovoltaic industry has shown good development potential. According to Pakistan's long-term power plan - the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP), the cumulative installed capacity of photovoltaics will reach 12%, or 13.2GW, by 2030, and the government will continue to provide maximum support for renewable energy projects.

"The global photovoltaic industry is developing in full swing. China-Pakistan cooperation in related industries can make due contributions to the global response to climate change," Majid said.

