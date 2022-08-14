UrduPoint.com

China's Leather Industry Reports Revenue Growth In H1

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China's leather industry reports revenue growth in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :China's leather industry registered stable revenue expansion in the first half of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

During the period, the combined operating revenue of major manufacturers of leather, fur, feather and related products, as well as footwear, reached 551.

12 billion Yuan (about 82 billion U.S. Dollars), up 6.5 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

These companies raked in total profits of 24.97 billion yuan in the same period, edging down 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Major enterprises in the industry are those with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

