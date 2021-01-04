BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :World champion Li Bingjie made an impressive comeback in the pool on Sunday when she beat favorite Wang Jianjiahe to win the women's 1500m freestyle in China's New Year National Swimming Challenge.

Li, who resumed training last October following an injury lay-off, clocked a personal best of 15 minutes 52.31 seconds in the competition held in her home province of Hebei last weekend.

"I'm so excited about posting such a good result after three years," said Li, who was out of competition for more than a year.

As a wildcard entrant, Li competed in the lower group but turned out to be faster than any swimmers in the upper group, including Wang Jianjiahe, who won two gold medals in the 400m and 800m freestyle and finished second in the 1500m freestyle in 15:59.70.

Li rose to fame at the 2017 FINA World Championship at the age of 15 when she won bronze in the women's 400m freestyle and silver in the 800m freestyle, setting a new Asian record.

She grabbed the spotlight at China's 13th National Games, winning four gold medals in the women's 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, and setting new Asian records in the 400m and 1500m freestyle. After 2017, due to a number of factors such as illness, Li's career nose-dived.

After a long recovery period, Li began training with the Hebei Swimming team in October 2020 to prepare for the national competition.

"The result of the 1500m freestyle is quite a surprise, it's a start for me to get back on top. I will work harder in the future to make breakthroughs in international competitions," said Li.

With the morale-boosting victory in her hometown, Li now has set her sights on the Tokyo Olympics."I will work harder and hopefully make a breakthrough on the international stage," she said.