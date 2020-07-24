SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :All the 633 islands administered by northeast China's Liaoning Province have been named, according to the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute on Friday.

The province started a census of island Names in 2010, identifying 633 islands, with 44 inhabited and 198 uninhabited but developed. Of them, 172 were unnamed.

Researchers have used satellite and aerial remote sensing, field investigation and documents.

With the help of official and historical documents, they renamed 60 islands with identical or inappropriate names, and helped local governments set up monuments on 373 islands, said Zhao Dongyang, a researcher with the institute.

Since the census, the names of islands in Liaoning have been matched with their geographical locations for the first time, facilitating their development, administration, transportation, communications, mapping and tourism, Zhao said.