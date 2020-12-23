SHENYANG, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Tuesday reported one confirmed COVID-19 case and eight asymptomatic infections, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The province's health commission said all cases were locally transmitted and discovered in the port city of Dalian.

The province currently has six confirmed cases in hospital and another 21 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.

The latest round of infections in Dalian emerged on Dec.

15, when four port workers handling cold-chain products were found to be asymptomatic carriers.

The city on Tuesday began nucleic acid testing for all its residents and asked them not to leave the city unless necessary.

COVID-19 prevention and control measures were tightened in Dalian's five urban communities on Monday, with all residents encouraged to stay home. They are able to buy daily necessities in restricted areas. All public facilities including schools and kindergartens in the areas are closed.