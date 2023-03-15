UrduPoint.com

China's Light Source Facility Accelerates First Electron Beam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The linear accelerator of China's high-energy synchrotron radiation light source successfully accelerated its first electron beam on Tuesday, its builder has announced.

The light source, the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS), is a major science infrastructure project in China built by the Institute of High Energy Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

HEPS is like a supersized X-ray machine, with the ability to accelerate electrons to near the speed of light through three stages and generate synchrotron radiation, which features strong penetrability and a high level of brightness, thus helping researchers observe microcosms.

Three separate accelerators -- a linear accelerator, a storage ring and a booster -- form the main part of HEPS. The linear accelerator, which is approximately 49 meters long, is the first-stage accelerator and can generate and accelerate electrons to 500 MeV. It has laid a solid foundation for the construction of the other two accelerators.

HEPS is expected to become one of the brightest fourth-generation synchrotron radiation facilities worldwide after its construction is complete, and it will serve fields such as advanced materials, aerospace and biomedicine.

