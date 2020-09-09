UrduPoint.com
China's Local Gov't Bond Issuance Hits 1.2 Trillion Yuan In August

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :China's local government bond issuance hit 1.2 trillion Yuan (about 175.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in August, data from the Ministry of Finance showed Wednesday.

The figure took the total local government bond issuance for the year to 4.96 trillion yuan by the end of August as authorities quickened bond sales as part of proactive fiscal policies to shore up the virus-hit economy.

Among the issuance, new sales amounted to 3.75 trillion yuan, accounting for 79.3 percent of the 4.73-trillion-yuan quota planned for the year, the MOF data showed.

The ministry pledged to continue to quicken bond sales to facilitate the implementation of proactive fiscal policy.

China has accelerated the issuance of local government bonds this year to facilitate the timely implementation of various projects in order to mitigate the impacts of the novel corona-virus outbreak.

