BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :China's logistics activity rebounded in March as the country's economic recovery has been gaining momentum, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) shows.

The logistics performance index, which tracks business volumes, new orders, employment, inventory turnovers and equipment utility rates in the sector, came in at 52.7 percent last month, up 3.8 percentage points from February.

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The country's economic recovery has strengthened, with the effect of expanding domestic demand gradually emerging, playing a supporting role in the demand for logistics activity, according to the CFLP.

The sub-index for equipment utility rates rose by 11.5 percentage points from February to 53.8 percent in March.

The sub-index for new orders stood at 53.5 percent, while the sub-index for business activity expectations was 62.7 percent, revealing enterprises' confidence in the market.