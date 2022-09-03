UrduPoint.com

China's Logistics Sector Posts Stable Growth In First Seven Months Of 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) APP):China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first seven months of 2022, according to an industry report.

Social logistics rose 3.1 percent year on year to about 190 trillion Yuan (about 27.57 trillion U.S.

Dollars) in the January-July period, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing in a report.

Logistics for industrial products went up 3.5 percent year on year in the first seven months, up 0.1 percentage points from that in the first half.

The total revenue of the logistics industry rose 6 percent year on year to 7.2 trillion yuan during this period.

