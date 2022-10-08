BEIJING, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :China's logistics sector regained growth momentum in September as market demand recovered and business operations improved, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 50.6 percent last month, up 4.3 percentage points from August, reversing a two-month losing streak, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

Most sub-indexes edged up in September. The sub-index for new orders came in at 50.1 percent, up 3.2 percentage points from August, indicating the increase in orders and the recovery of demand in the logistics market.

In September, the sub-index for employees increased by 1.4 percentage points to near 50 percent, indicating that the employment situation in the sector was stable, according to the CFLP.