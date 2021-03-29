UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Longest Underwater Highway Tunnel To Be Completed

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

China's longest underwater highway tunnel to be completed

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) --:Taihu tunnel, China's longest underwater highway tunnel, is set to be open to traffic before the end of the year, according to the construction team.

The 10.8-km-long, 43.6-meter-wide tunnel is under Taihu Lake, China's third-largest freshwater lake. It is part of the Changzhou-Wuxi Highway which has a total length of 43.9 km.

Construction of the underwater tunnel began in January 2018 in east China's Jiangsu Province. Currently, all the tunnel floors have been completed, said the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Third Harbor Engineering Co.

, Ltd., which is in charge of the project.

The project is utilizing automatic steel processing equipment and intelligent systems which can ensure zero discharge of sewage and dust, said Yang Guodong, head of the project team.

The tunnel is expected to go through further processes like pouring concrete and building lake island facilities this year.

Related Topics

China Company Traffic January 2018 All

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

2 minutes ago

52,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 minutes ago

PM praises MBS over his new initiative of Green Sa ..

6 minutes ago

Gold price falls in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler meets families of pioneering Quran r ..

32 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait o ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.