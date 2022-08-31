UrduPoint.com

China's Lottery Sales Down 13.5 Pct In July

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China's lottery sales down 13.5 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) APP):China's lottery ticket sales reached 31.37 billion Yuan (about 4.55 billion U.S. Dollars) in July, down 13.5 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed Wednesday.

Sales of lottery tickets to support the welfare system came in at 12.38 billion yuan in July, an increase of about 1.

13 billion yuan or 10 percent from a year ago.

Lottery tickets sold to support the sports industry slumped by 24 percent year on year to 18.99 billion yuan.

In the first seven months, China's lottery ticket sales stood at 213.43 billion yuan, down 0.6 percent year on year, the data showed.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects, and to fund prizes.

Related Topics

Sports China July From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

15 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

2 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.