(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :China's lottery ticket sales totalled 36.25 billion Yuan (about 5.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in July, an increase of 96 million yuan from the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

Sales of lottery tickets to support China's welfare system totaled 11.

25 billion yuan last month, while sales of lottery tickets to support the country's sports industry reached 25 billion yuan, according to the ministry.

In the first seven months, total lottery sales amounted to 214.68 billion yuan, up 34.1 percent year on year.

During the January-July period, lottery ticket sales in support of welfare stood at over 78.95 billion yuan, and ticket sales in support of the sports industry hit 135.73 billion yuan.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects and prize winnings.