UrduPoint.com

China's Lottery Sales Up 5.7 Pct In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

China's lottery sales up 5.7 pct in August

BEIJING, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :China's lottery ticket sales reached 34.48 billion Yuan (about 4.86 billion U.S. Dollars) in August, up 5.7 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

Sales of lottery tickets to support the welfare system came in at 12.67 billion yuan in August, an increase of 10.7 percent from a year ago.

Lottery tickets sold to support the sports industry rose by 3.1 percent year on year to 21.81 billion yuan. In the first eight months, China's lottery ticket sales stood at 247.91 billion yuan, edging up 0.2 percent over the same period last year, the data showed.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects and to fund prizes.

Related Topics

Sports China Same August From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

21 minutes ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

57 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.