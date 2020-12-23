UrduPoint.com
China's Lunar Rover Travels About 600 Meters On Moon's Far Side

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

China's lunar rover travels about 600 meters on moon's far side

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :China's lunar rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, has survived 719 Earth days and traveled 600.55 meters on the far side of the moon as of Wednesday.

Both the lander and the rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have ended their work for the 25th lunar day, and switched to the dormant mode for the lunar night due to the lack of solar power, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

