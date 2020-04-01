UrduPoint.com
China's Lunar Rover Travels Over 424 Meters On Moon's Far Side

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :China's lunar rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, has driven 424.455 meters on the far side of the moon to conduct scientific exploration of the virgin territory.

Both the lander and the rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have ended their work for the 16th lunar day, and switched to dormant mode for the lunar night due to the lack of solar power, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

China's Chang'e-4 probe, launched on Dec. 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on Jan. 3, 2019.

Yutu-2 has worked much longer than its three-month design life, becoming the longest-working lunar rover on the moon.

