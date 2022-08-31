UrduPoint.com

China's Manufacturing PMI Up In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 02:40 PM

China's manufacturing PMI up in August

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.4 in August, up from 49 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said the majority of the manufacturing sectors reported improving business climate as PMIs rose in 12 of 21 surveyed industries. "Despite the impacts of COVID-19 and heatwaves, the Chinese economy has continued its recovery."Some major industries kept expanding. The index of the consumer goods production rose from 51.4 in July to 52.3 this month, and that of the equipment and high-tech manufacturing sectors stood at 50.9 and 50.6, respectively.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

Related Topics

Business China Reading July August From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

47 minutes ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

2 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

2 hours ago
 realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culmina ..

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.