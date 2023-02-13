UrduPoint.com

China's Market Regulator To Step Up Support To Self-employed Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

China's market regulator to step up support to self-employed businesses

BEIJING,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :China will beef up support to self-employed businesses, which make up two thirds of the country's market players and create a large number of job opportunities, according to the country's market regulator.

There are now 169 million market entities in China, of which 114 million have been registered as self-employed businesses, data from the State Administration for Market Regulation shows.

The self-employed businesses have created almost 300 million jobs nationwide, the data shows.

The administration said it will seek to boost the development of self-employed businesses and offer technical support to raise quality, taking a range of different measures according to the characteristics, scale and revenue levels of those businesses.

Related Topics

China Job Market From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

23 minutes ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

28 minutes ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

32 minutes ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

41 minutes ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.