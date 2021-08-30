UrduPoint.com

China's Mars Rover Completes 100 Days On Red Planet's Surface

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

China's Mars rover completes 100 days on red planet's surface

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :China's Mars rover Zhurong has spent 100 days exploring the red planet's surface since it first set its wheels on Martian soil on May 22, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Monday.

The rover is part of China's Tianwen-1 mission that also consists of an orbiter and a lander. The mission was launched on July 23, 2020.

As of Monday, Zhurong has traveled 1,064 meters on the surface of Mars, while the orbiter has been in orbit for 403 days. The two are in good condition and functioning properly, according to the CNSA.

The probes will experience a sun outage in mid-to-late September when the Sun is aligned with Earth and Mars, with the solar radiation interfering with the communication between the probes and ground stations.

The orbiter and rover will stop working until the sun outage comes to an end, says the CNSA.

Related Topics

China Lander May July September 2020

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

23 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

59 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.