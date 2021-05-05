UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's May Day Holiday Box Office Revenue Reaches 1.6 Billion Yuan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

China's May Day holiday box office revenue reaches 1.6 billion yuan

BEIJING, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- The box office revenue on the Chinese mainland during the May Day holiday reached 1.6 billion Yuan (about 247.2 million U.S. Dollars) as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the country's film regulator said.

Romantic drama "My love" and spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" are the top earners, pocketing 490 million yuan and 474 million yuan, respectively, according to data by the China Film Administration.

The May Day holiday lasts from May 1 to 5.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China May From Top Billion Million Love P

Recent Stories

Oil tanker catches fire in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

19 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

43 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

1 hour ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

15 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers announce 'people's defens ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.