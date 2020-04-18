UrduPoint.com
China's Medical Expert Team Returns After Completion Of Mission In Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) ::An eight-member Chinese medical expert team has returned home by a charter flight after successfully completion of anti-epidemic mission in Pakistan.

The team formed by China's National Health Commission and selected by Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region arrived at Urumqi's Di Wo Bao International Airport from Islamabad, according to local media.

The Chinese government had sent the medical expert team to Pakistan late last month to support the local health authorities in their battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

The team during its two-week stay in Pakistan provided consultations of pandemic control, patients' treatment and laboratory works besides guiding the Pakistani medical staff.

The medical team led by Ma Minghui also visited Punjab and Sindh provinces and shared China's experiences on novel coronavirus control with their Pakistani counterparts.

