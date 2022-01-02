KUNMING, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :China's large-scale Wudongde hydro-power station has generated 38.91 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity as of Dec. 30, 2021, reaching its designed annual capacity, according to its operator.

The amount of green electricity is equivalent to the electricity generated by 11.

86 million tonnes of standard coal, respectively reducing carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions by 32.39 million tonnes and 6,200 tonnes, the China Three Gorges Corporation said in a statement.

With a total installed capacity of 10.2 gigawatts, the Wudongde hydro-power station is a key project in China's west-east power transmission program. It sits on the Jinsha River near the border between the Yunnan and Sichuan provinces.