CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) --:A mega hydro-photovoltaic (PV) complementary power station located in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, went into operation on Sunday.

As the first phase of the Lianghekou hydropower plant's hydro-PV complementary project, the Kela photovoltaic power station in Yajiang County is the world's largest and highest-altitude hydro-PV complementary power station.

Covering an area of some 1,667 hectares, the Kela photovoltaic power station has an installed capacity of 1 million kilowatts and can generate an average of 2 billion kWh annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.6 million tonnes per year.

With a planned total installed capacity of 3 million kilowatts, the Lianghekou hydropower plant is located on the Yalong River in Garze.