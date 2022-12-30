UrduPoint.com

China's Mega Water Diversion Project Starts Trial Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

HEFEI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A mega water project to divert water from the Yangtze, China's longest river, to the Huaihe River started trial operation on Friday.

The water diversion project, which is 723 km long and took six years to construct, will supply water to 15 cities in east China's Anhui Province and central China's Henan Province. It is expected to benefit more than 50 million people.

Friday morning also saw the start of the construction of the second phase of this mega project -- with an investment of 20.41 billion Yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. Dollars).

The total investment in the first phase surpassed 94.91 billion yuan.

Besides supplying water for residents and developing shipping, this project will also be used for agricultural irrigation and will help improve the ecological environment of both the Huaihe River and Chaohu Lake.

