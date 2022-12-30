UrduPoint.com

China's Membership Supermarket Log Robust Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Member stores and community shops of supermarkets in China saw rapid expansion in recent years as they diversified brands, business forms, and store types, industry data shows.

The number of member stores of major supermarkets in the country surged from less than 40 in 2020 to over 120 in 2021, and is expected to top 180 this year, said a report on chain supermarkets released by the China Chain Store & Franchise Association.

Supermarkets' member and discount stores reduced costs through direct sourcing, simple packaging, and optimized logistics, which attracted consumers with more competitive prices, said the association.

Digital businesses of supermarkets registered rapid growth in China. In 2021, online sales of member stores accounted for about 68 percent of their total sales, up around 6.9 percentage points year on year.

The report also shows that China's community stores, fresh groceries, and convenience shops boomed amid the efforts to set up convenient urban living circles. Some supermarkets have opened high-end community stores to attract more customers.

