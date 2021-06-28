KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:The herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants in southwest China's Yunnan Province headed about 1.9 km northeast after five consecutive days of southward migration, authorities said Sunday.

From 5 p.m.

Saturday to the same time on Sunday, the herd headed northeast by a roundabout route and largely remained in the forest area of Tadian Township under Yuxi City, the headquarters in charge of monitoring the elephants' migration said.

A male elephant, which strayed 22 days ago, is now 53 km away from the herd in the Hongta District of Yuxi City.

The animals have traveled about 500 km north from their forest home in southern Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, reaching the provincial capital Kunming on June 2.