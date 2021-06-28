UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Migrating Elephants Move Slightly Northeast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

China's migrating elephants move slightly northeast

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:The herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants in southwest China's Yunnan Province headed about 1.9 km northeast after five consecutive days of southward migration, authorities said Sunday.

From 5 p.m.

Saturday to the same time on Sunday, the herd headed northeast by a roundabout route and largely remained in the forest area of Tadian Township under Yuxi City, the headquarters in charge of monitoring the elephants' migration said.

A male elephant, which strayed 22 days ago, is now 53 km away from the herd in the Hongta District of Yuxi City.

The animals have traveled about 500 km north from their forest home in southern Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, reaching the provincial capital Kunming on June 2.

Related Topics

China Yuxi Kunming Male Same June Sunday From Asia P

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

57 minutes ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

3 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.