China's Mobile Phone Shipment Forecasts To Recover In Second Half Year

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China's mobile phone shipment forecasts to recover in second half year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :China's mobile phone market is forecasted to recover in the second half of the year, with whole-year shipments expected to hit between 280 million and 290 million units in 2022, said global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

China's mobile phone shipment reached 67.2 million units in the second quarter of the year, down by 14.

7 percent from a year ago, IDC data showed.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the first half of the year has led to the shrinking domestic demand for mobile phones, said the IDC, adding that more diversified choices of smart devices also squeezed consumers' budget for smartphone purchasing.

IDC estimated that China's mobile phone shipment will expand 6 percent year on year in 2023 as domestic consumers' buying power remains to be strong.

