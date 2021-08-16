UrduPoint.com

China's Monthly Express Delivery Index Rises In July

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

China's monthly express delivery index rises in July

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's express delivery activities were more active in July compared with the previous month, industrial data showed.

The China express delivery index stood at 100.7 percent last month, up 0.7 percentage points from June, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index, based on data from large logistics firms operating delivery services, provides a perspective of business activities.

The sub-index for total business volume dropped 0.3 percentage points from the previous month and that for business in rural areas also shrank 0.3 percentage points.

The sub-index for cross-border business shrank 1 percentage point from the previous month to 97.8 percent.

The sub-index for business in the manufacturing sector stood at 99.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous month.

Related Topics

Business China June July From

Recent Stories

Uzbek Defense Ministry Studying Reports of Afghan ..

Uzbek Defense Ministry Studying Reports of Afghan Jet Crash in Southern Uzbekist ..

2 minutes ago
 Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

36 minutes ago
 DG Anti-Narcotics calls on CM

DG Anti-Narcotics calls on CM

2 minutes ago
 79 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

79 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

2 minutes ago
 China's retail sales up 8.5 pct in July

China's retail sales up 8.5 pct in July

2 minutes ago
 Iran reports 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4,389,085 ..

Iran reports 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4,389,085 in total

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.