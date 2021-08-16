BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's express delivery activities were more active in July compared with the previous month, industrial data showed.

The China express delivery index stood at 100.7 percent last month, up 0.7 percentage points from June, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index, based on data from large logistics firms operating delivery services, provides a perspective of business activities.

The sub-index for total business volume dropped 0.3 percentage points from the previous month and that for business in rural areas also shrank 0.3 percentage points.

The sub-index for cross-border business shrank 1 percentage point from the previous month to 97.8 percent.

The sub-index for business in the manufacturing sector stood at 99.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous month.