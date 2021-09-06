UrduPoint.com

China's Monthly Road Logistics Price Index Rises In August

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :China's road logistics price index in August went up from a year ago, industry data showed.

The index came in at 100.1 last month, rising 1.5 percent year on year and edging up 0.05 percent on a monthly basis, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics continued to cool down last month while the supply moderated due to epidemic prevention and control, the survey said.

Looking forward, the price index may see eased fluctuation or a rebound if the overall demand stabilizes and recovers, according to the survey.

China's road logistics price index is based on the average price in the last week of December 2012, with the monthly index starting point at 100.

