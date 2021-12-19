UrduPoint.com

China's Monthly Road Logistics Price Index Rises In November

Sun 19th December 2021

China's monthly road logistics price index rises in November

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :China's road logistics price index continued the expansion trend in November, industry data showed.

The index came in at 101.5 points last month, rising 3 percent year on year and up 1.21 percent from the previous month, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics improved last month, while the supply fluctuated slightly due to the COVID-19 epidemic, reporting a moderate growth compared with October, said the survey.

It attributed the rise of the index to China's steady economic recovery in November and the accelerated expansion of production and business operation driven by price decline of raw materials.

Domestic demand is expected to further increase at the end of the year and the index may remain stable at a high level or pick up slightly, according to the survey.

China's road logistics price index is based on the average price in the last week of December 2012, with the monthly index starting point at 100.

