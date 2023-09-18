Open Menu

China's Moutai Launches Liquor-filled Chocolates With Dove

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

GUIYANG, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) /APP):-- China's leading liquor maker, Kweichow Moutai, has launched liquor-filled chocolates with Mars Inc-owned Dove.

The product, which went on sale on Saturday, is priced at 35 Yuan (about 4.88 U.S. Dollars) for a gift box of two pieces and 99 yuan for a box of six.

Ding Xiongjun, president of Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd., said that the company has tried to make its products more appealing to younger generations. Since 2022, it has also launched baijiu (white alcohol)-infused ice cream, which young consumers favored.

Early this month, China's domestic coffee brand Luckin launched the "sauce-flavored" latte laced with alcohol from Kweichow Moutai.

According to Luckin, 5.42 million cups of the drink were sold on the first day of its launch, with the sales of the single product topping 100 million yuan, setting a new sales record for the coffee chain.

Distilled in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province, this famed liquor is often served at state banquets.

