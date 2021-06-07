(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :China's natural gas consumption registered robust growth in the first four months of 2021 amid efforts to achieve green development, data by the country's top economic planner showed.

Apparent consumption of natural gas rose 16.

8 percent year on year to around 122 billion cubic meters in the January-April period, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

April alone saw a total natural gas consumption of 29.37 billion cubic meters, a 13.2-percent increase year on year, NDRC data showed.

China has been promoting the efficient, large-scale use of natural gas in sectors including industrial fuel, power generation and transportation.